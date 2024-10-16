Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision: CM Shinde

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra assembly polls</a>, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an "anti-development vision".</p>.<p>Shinde was addressing a joint press conference here along with Deputy CMs <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.</p>.<p>The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years.</p>.<p>Pawar said their opponents were baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin' for providing financial assistance to women.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Here are the royal families to watch out for.<p>Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar also accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative".</p>.<p>The ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said, adding that the opposition MVA was working with an "anti-development vision".</p>.<p>The MVA comprises the Congress, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>'s Shiv Sena (UBT) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>-led NCP (SP).</p>.<p>Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra brought in transformational schemes.</p>.<p>The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. </p>