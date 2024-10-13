Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: People eager for political change; will be reflected in poll outcome, says Sharad Pawar

<p>Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> on Sunday said the people of Maharashtra are eager for a political change and expressed confidence that the sentiment will be reflected in the outcome of the upcoming state assembly polls.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here along with leaders of the other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mva">Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)</a> constituents, Pawar claimed that the state administration, which was considered the best in the country, was demoralised under the Mahayuti regime.</p>.<p>"We want to make people free from the present government and I am confident they will support us," he said, adding that in the upcoming state elections, the MVA will repeat its Lok Sabha poll performance.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray to go solo in state polls.<p>The Mahayuti comprises the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said there is a difference of only 0.6 per cent in the vote share of the Congress and BJP in the recently held Haryana assembly polls, still the BJP got more seats.</p>.<p>"Why is the Jammu and Kashmir elections result not discussed? After the abrogation of Article 370 (which accorded special status to J&K), the party (BJP) should have swept the elections," he said.</p>.<p>Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks in Maharashtra that the Congress had done nothing for the Banjara community.</p>.<p>"He forgets that Vasantrao Naik, who belonged to the community, was the longest serving chief minister of the state," he said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said people of the state will never accept a PM making political speeches at official functions.</p>.<p>Pawar said the administration in Maharashtra was the best in the country.</p>.<p>"Now it is demoralised. The kind of decisions being taken recently are like making a mockery of the common man," he claimed.</p>.<p>"We are making a collective attempt to free people from this government and I hope people will support us," he said.</p>.<p>Thackeray said each move of the state government is looked upon with suspicion -- like the two arrests made in the case of murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and even the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in a police shootout.</p>.<p>Mumbai has "two police commissioners" but still the city has seen a rise in incidents of crime, Thackeray claimed.</p>.<p>To a question on the MVA's chief ministerial face for the state elections which are expected to be held next month, Thackeray said the polls will be a contest between the opposition alliance and the ruling Mahayuti.</p>.<p>"Let the Mahayuti announce its CM face, MVA will follow suit," he said.</p>.<p>Pawar and Patole said Thackeray has made the MVA's position clear.</p>.<p>"Our aim is to defeat the government and not the projection of a CM face," Patole said. PTI MR VT GK</p>