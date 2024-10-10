Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra
Politicians don’t really care about Maharashtra, its people

Politicians don’t really care about Maharashtra, its people

The sad reality is that the suffering of the ordinary Maharashtrian is not a concern for the state’s political establishment

Follow Us :

Jyoti Punwani
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 05:58 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraOpinionMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us