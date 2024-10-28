Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Politics over 'Shivaji' trails like a shadow

Maharashtra is home to hundreds of statues of Shivaji and that hasn't stopped political parties from announcing more that will be built.

That is why a Shivaji Maharaj memorial proposed to be built in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai by the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance government in 2004 is still an election issue in the state.

Though the proposal has not seen much progress since then, parties rake it up as an issue ahead of polls there. The proposal was carried forward by the successive governments of Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, the MVA administration of now-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Shiv Sena, BJP-NCP rule. In 2016, Modi performed bhoomi pujan (land worship) for a memorial to Maharashtra icon Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Arabian Sea.

Crores have been spent on this project, which has not seen the light of day yet. According to a PTI report, the construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast would cost the exchequer Rs 3643.78 crore and construction of all aspects of the project was to be over by 2022-23. This was in 2018!

Fast forward to 2024, as Maharashtra nears election, on October 6, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a Shivaji descendent, who is also at the helm of his own political outfit ‘Maharashtra Swarajya Paksh’, took a boat ride to this site where PM Modi performed jal pooja eight years ago to inspect the progress.

"On 24 December 2016, PM Modi performed the jal-poojan but it (the Shivaji Maharaj statue) has not seen the light of day. There is a government (of the BJP) in the Centre and Maharashtra but still they have failed," Raje said after inspecting the site.

But that is not the only Shivaji memorial that is being promised. There are several, including Uddhav Thackeray's promise of building a temple of Shivaji in every district if voted to power. Rahul Gandhi, on October 4, unveiled the statue of renowned Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kasaba Bawada in Kolhapur. The Maharashtra government has issued a tender for the construction of a new 60-foot-tall statue there, nearly twice the size of the previous one.

The erection of statues has become the norm in Indian politics over the years as a symbol of loyalty to the people of the region. For Maharashtra, the fall of statutes and the unveiling of new statues of Shivaji remain a core issue at least till the polls are concluded.