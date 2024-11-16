Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Pratibha kaki didn't campaign in past, how is she doing it now: Ajit Pawar on Baramati family battle

Addressing a rally, Ajit Pawar, the head of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sought to know his aunt's 'sudden affinity' towards her grandnephew Yugendra, who has been fielded by her husband Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) from the family's home turf.