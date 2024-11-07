Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Sena leader Gaikwad, who was shot at by BJP MLA, suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 04:13 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 04:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

