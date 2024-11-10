Home
maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shah has failed to understand the state, says Raut on BJP leader's Savarkar dare

Shah on Sunday that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with Congress, whose leaders have insulted Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:21 IST

Comments
Published 10 November 2024, 14:21 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsSanjay RautMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

