Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises free education, scrapping of Dharavi project

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra assembly polls</a>, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.</p>.<p>Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.</p>.<p>The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said.</p>.<p>Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power.</p>.<p>The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.</p><p>On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai.</p>.<p>Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.</p>.<p>Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.</p>.<p>The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs. </p>