Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | The youngest and oldest chief ministers to hold office in the state

Youngest CM of Maharashtra - Sharad Pawar
Former maharashtra CM and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.
On July 18 1978, Sharadchandra Pawar, then aged 37 years, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra under the coalition of Congress (U) and Janata party. He has since held the record as the youngest Chief Minister of the state.
He ruled till 1980, and then went on to further rule the state twice, from 1988 to 1991 and from 1993 to 1995.
Currently, the veteran politician, under the banner of NCP (SP), is fighting the polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Oldest CM of Maharashtra - Prithviraj Chavan
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.
Taking the oath of office and secrecy (on November 11, 20210), at the age of 64, Prithviraj Dajisaheb Chavan became the oldest Chief Minster of Maharashtra.
The veteran succeeded Ashok Chavan as chief minister under Congress' rule, after the latter's involvement in the Adarsh Housing Society scam forced him to resign.
He served as CM till 2014. The Congress veteran is currently an MLA as part of the opposition in Maharashtra, and is still a major leader in the state's wing of the national party.
Published 19 November 2024, 06:48 IST