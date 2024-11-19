Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | The youngest and oldest chief ministers to hold office in the state

On July 18 1978, Sharadchandra Pawar, then aged 37 years, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra under the coalition of Congress (U) and Janata party. He has since held the record as the youngest Chief Minister of the state.

He ruled till 1980, and then went on to further rule the state twice, from 1988 to 1991 and from 1993 to 1995.

Currently, the veteran politician, under the banner of NCP (SP), is fighting the polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.