Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With 75 seats, dominance over coastal belt crucial to tilting power scales

Voting will be held on all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:25 IST

Comments
Published 15 October 2024, 20:25 IST
India News Indian Politics Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

