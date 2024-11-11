Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Woman falls into sewer hole during poll campaign in Thane; netizens slam authorities

<p>Thane: A woman taking part in a poll march in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra's</a> Thane district fell into a sewer hole and managed to come out with great difficulty, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>In the video, the woman can be seen slipping into the open sewer hole while walking along with others during a poll march and then coming out disoriented and drenched in sewage till the shoulder.</p>.<p>It was not immediately known if she suffered any injury, and there is no confirmation about which political outfit was carrying out the march.</p>.<p>The video, meanwhile, elicited critical comments from netizens who said it depicted reality amid claims and counterclaims about achievements and schemes by parties fighting the November 20 polls.</p>.<p>Several netizens jibed that authorities could start welfare measures by covering such sewer holes.</p>.<p>Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. </p>