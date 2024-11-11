Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Woman falls into sewer hole during poll campaign in Thane; netizens slam authorities

In the video, the woman can be seen slipping into the open sewer hole while walking along with others during a poll march and then coming out disoriented and drenched in sewage till the shoulder.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:24 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsThaneMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

