Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Wrong to demand votes along religious lines, says Piyush Goyal

<p>Mumbai: Seeking votes along religious lines goes against the Constitutional values, Union minister and BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goya</a>l said on Monday.</p>.<p>He appealed to people to choose the BJP-led Mahayuti, which he said is committed to development and progress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.</p>.'We should stop buying your equipment!': Piyush Goyal's response to German Vice Chancellor goes viral.<p>Stressing that the Mahayuti has been promoting inclusive policies and avoiding divisive tactics, the Mumbai North MP appealed to voters to move beyond religious lines and choose development and progress.</p>.<p>He slammed Congress for allegedly not keeping the pre-poll promises in the party-ruled states and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the parties that "spread fear and misinformation".</p>.<p>"It is wrong to urge people to vote or not to vote for a particular party based on religion and not to vote BJP. This attitude is against the Constitutional values we stand for," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.</p>.<p>He said voting based on religious lines goes against the very foundation of the Constitution.</p>.<p>"Voting is an individual's right, and we must respect the individual freedom," the Union minister said.</p>.<p>Goyal said the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, would gain significantly compared to the 2019 assembly elections results.</p>.<p>According to Goyal, the Mahayuti has earned the people's trust by promoting inclusive policies and avoiding divisive tactics.</p>.<p>"Our priority is that no one is left out of our programmes focused on the development and upliftment of the people," he said.</p>.<p>Goyal targeted the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p>.<p>He said the Congress' record in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka demonstrates a history of "false promises" made to farmers and youth.</p>.<p>"People have witnessed the promises made by Congress in other states. They have let down people, including farmers and youths. On the contrary, our coalition offers a clearer path forward for Maharashtra," the Union minister added.</p>.<p>In a pointed attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal said, "Thackeray has joined hands with those parties which spread fear and misinformation among people".</p>.<p>The Mahayuti aims to develop a society sans divisions based on caste, religion, or any other factor, he said.</p>.<p>The campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra polls has gained momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda addressing rallies.</p>.<p>Goyal asserted that the presence of these leaders would boost the Mahayuti's prospects of victory "as their message of unity and growth resonates with voters across the state".</p>.<p>The BJP MP urged voters to think critically about the future.</p>.<p>"Let us cast our votes for a better Maharashtra, where progress and inclusivity come before divisions. Mahayuti is for growth and harmony where the people of Maharashtra get top priority," he added. </p>