Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Devendra Fadnavis over 'vote jihad' remarks

“….we are seeing that ‘vote jihad" had begun in poll-bound Maharashtra, which should be countered by “dharma-yuddha” of vote,” Fadnavis has said in Dhule.

"Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, not yours. Fadnavis, whose ancestors were writing love letters to the British, will teach us jihad? Modi, Shah and Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate…from where did 'vote jihad and dharma-yuddha’ come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief,” said Owaisi.

He went on to add further “our freedom fighters” did not negotiate with the foreign rulers. “When they fail to get votes, they call it jihad. They lost in Ayodhya. How did that happen,” asked Owaisi.

When Fadnavis was asked about Owaisi’s comments, he retorted sharply. “Listen…they are the descendants of Razakars,” he said. “They are descendants of 'Razakars'. The 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, tried to rape women, destroyed families…with what face they will speak to us,” he said.