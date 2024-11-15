Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BJP leaders are welcome to Karnataka to inspect implementation of 5 guarantees, says G Parameshwara in Mumbai

According to him, Rs 2,000 per month is being deposited in the bank accounts of all women in the state under the Grihalakshmi Guarantee. So far 1.22 crore beneficiaries have benefited from this scheme and Rs 30,416 crore have been paid into their accounts.

“There are 1.66 crore beneficiaries of Griha Jyoti Yojana and a fund of Rs. 14,065 crore has been allocated to them. Rs 3000 per month is being given to unemployed youth under the Yuvananidhi Guarantee. There are 4.30 lakh beneficiaries of this scheme and an allocation of Rs.200 crores has been made,” he said.

"Under the Shakti Guarantee, every woman is getting free travel facilities in Karnataka Government buses. 3.17 crore women have traveled under Shakti Guarantee and Rs 6125 crores have been spent so far while under Annabhagya Guarantee 10 kg food grains are being given free. 1.15 crore beneficiaries have benefited from this guarantee and Rs 8229 crore have been spent,” added Parameshwara.

He alleged that the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra is mired in corruption and has committed a scam of Rs 10,000 crores in Jalyukta Shivar Yojana and a scam of Rs 8,000 crores in the procurement of ambulances. “Maharashtra ranks second in the country in terms of violence against women. Drugs are being sold openly in the state and the youth is getting addicted. The BJP government in Maharashtra is a government of moneylenders,” he added.