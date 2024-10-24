Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: DH Interview | Those who oppose Maratha reservation will face the music: Manoj Jarange-Patil

It would work both ways. I am personally not contesting the elections. But the Marathas as a community would contest the elections. We will contest the elections seriously. We would defeat those who have worked against us. If that is not possible, we will ensure their defeat. We are not contesting all the seats. We have already said that we would not be fielding candidates in reserved constituencies for SCs and STs. In the rest of the constituencies, we will contest depending on the situation. In some places we would support candidates. We are confident of winning some seats.