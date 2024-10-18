Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | 'ED, CBI are Bishnoi gang of BJP', says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut; Congress leader backs it

'People like me have gone to jail and come back, we know who the targets are and how and what the BJP will do,' said Sanjay Raut.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 07:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay RautMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us