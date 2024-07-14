Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Invoking Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, Ajit Pawar hits the ground running

Mumbai: Invoking 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hit the ground as Ajit Pawar launched the party’s campaign from Baramati in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

During his speech, the 64-year-old Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by his wife Sunetra Pawar and the party’s leadership, repeatedly warned people not to fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition parties.

Ajit Pawar, who is a seven-time MLA from Baramati in Pune district, assured that the Maha Yuti will not allow the Constitution to be changed. “Today Babasaheb Ambedkar is not only respected in India but across the world…the Constitution would not be changed,” he said, adding that the opposition had spread the false narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.