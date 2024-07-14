Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Invoking Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, Ajit Pawar hits the ground running

Mumbai: Invoking 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hit the ground as Ajit Pawar launched the party’s campaign from Baramati in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
During his speech, the 64-year-old Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by his wife Sunetra Pawar and the party’s leadership, repeatedly warned people not to fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition parties.
Ajit Pawar, who is a seven-time MLA from Baramati in Pune district, assured that the Maha Yuti will not allow the Constitution to be changed. “Today Babasaheb Ambedkar is not only respected in India but across the world…the Constitution would not be changed,” he said, adding that the opposition had spread the false narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
“We were speaking about vikas (development)… we were speaking for the garib (poor)…we are speaking about labharthis (beneficiaries)…but they (opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi) spread the fake narrative that if (BJP-led NDA) comes to power with 400-plus seats, the Constitution would be changed…the reservations would end…this was a total fake narrative…nothing of that sort is going to happen till Sun and Moon is there,” said Ajit Pawar, the NCP President.
According to him, the NCP is committed to the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who laid the foundation of the Hindavi-swarajya and the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.
At the rally, NCP Working President Praful Patel, Maharashtra unit President Sunil Tatkare, Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal, ministers including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, and all party legislators were present.
On July 9, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by top leaders of his party, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple at Dadar and sounded the bugle for the Vidhan Sabha polls.
The July 14 rally in the Pawars' home turf of Baramati—the first public rally by Ajit Pawar after the Lok Sabha polls—was to hit the ground running and get into action.
In the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar’s NCP contested four seats and could win only one—Raigad—where Tatkare emerged victorious.
In Baramati, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule defeated Sunetra Pawar, after which the latter was sent to the Rajya Sabha.
In the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, both candidates of NCP won as Maha Yuti bagged nine seats while Maha Vikas Aghadi managed two.
Ajit Pawar also spoke of the initiatives announced in the Budget 2024-25. "The joy on the faces of my sisters in Maharashtra after the announcement of Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana encourages us to come up with new schemes like this,” he said.
“The steps taken to empower women today will take Maharashtra to new heights of progress in the future. We are moving towards a prosperous future as promised. Our vision is not just progress, but progressive empowerment, so that every family in the state is stable, secure and prosperous. The development of our people is our 'public honour’,” he said.
