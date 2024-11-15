Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club,' says Amit Shah in Hingoli

Hitting out at Gandhi, he said: “In Haryana elections, Rahul Baba said with confidence that we (Congress) have won. So much arrogance in democracy! Look at the results, Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP formed the government.”

Shah also targetted Congress’ allies - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

“(Maha Vikas) Aghadi is an army of liars. Today, I want to clearly tell Rahul Baba from Hingoli that right now Sharad Pawar has silenced you by explaining things to you. But Rahul Baba, if you are speaking the truth then say two good words for Veer Savarkar. Please praise your friend Uddhav Thackeray's father, the great Balasaheb Thackeray for two minutes. Uddhav Ji, if you have the courage then say two good words for Veer Savarkar and the great Balasaheb Thackeray.”