Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club,' says Amit Shah in Hingoli

Hitting out at Gandhi, he said: “In Haryana elections, Rahul Baba said with confidence that we (Congress) have won. So much arrogance in democracy! Look at the results, Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP formed the government.”
Shah also targetted Congress’ allies - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.
“(Maha Vikas) Aghadi is an army of liars. Today, I want to clearly tell Rahul Baba from Hingoli that right now Sharad Pawar has silenced you by explaining things to you. But Rahul Baba, if you are speaking the truth then say two good words for Veer Savarkar. Please praise your friend Uddhav Thackeray's father, the great Balasaheb Thackeray for two minutes. Uddhav Ji, if you have the courage then say two good words for Veer Savarkar and the great Balasaheb Thackeray.”
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Published 15 November 2024, 10:21 IST