Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi will get two-third majority, says Congress

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will get two-third majority in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls and form the government in the western Indian state dislodging the BJP-led Maha Yuti, the Congress party asserted.
“In the Lok Sabha polls, the people of Maharashtra have taught a lesson to the BJP alliance, and now the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government with a two-third majority in the Assembly elections,” asserted All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, who is the party’s in-charge of Maharashtra.
Speaking on the issues of farmers, he said, “The Dr Manmohan Singh-headed, Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had waived the loans of farmers; however, the BJP-led NDA is not looking at the issues of the farmers.”
During his tour to Vidarbha for review meetings, Chennithala further said that the Central government brought the Waqf (Amendment) Bill but that Bill was not made for the benefit of the minority community.
“It is against minorities. The government has garnered the opposition of the Muslim community. They made the Bill without consulting anyone, without considering the sentiments of the minorities. As the Bill was opposed in the Lok Sabha, it had to be sent to the JPC. The central government is working for the interests of certain people against public sentiment,” said Chennithala.
Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the response that the Maha Vikas Aghadi received in the Lok Sabha elections is remarkable.
"It is clear that there is a lot of anger among the people against the central government as well as the state government. The people who were behind the inquiry are involved in the government and the government is running in a corrupt way. The problem of law and order in the state is serious , the rate of drug consumption has increased among the youth. The Maha Yuti government is not working for the people but for power," he said.
Published 14 August 2024, 08:52 IST