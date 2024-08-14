Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi will get two-third majority, says Congress

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will get two-third majority in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls and form the government in the western Indian state dislodging the BJP-led Maha Yuti, the Congress party asserted.

“In the Lok Sabha polls, the people of Maharashtra have taught a lesson to the BJP alliance, and now the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government with a two-third majority in the Assembly elections,” asserted All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, who is the party’s in-charge of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the issues of farmers, he said, “The Dr Manmohan Singh-headed, Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had waived the loans of farmers; however, the BJP-led NDA is not looking at the issues of the farmers.”

During his tour to Vidarbha for review meetings, Chennithala further said that the Central government brought the Waqf (Amendment) Bill but that Bill was not made for the benefit of the minority community.