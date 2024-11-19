Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Meet oldest politicos who contested last elections

Chavan, known for his characteristic ‘dhoti kurta’ attire, had secured a win from Tuljapur assembly constituency by a margin over 29,400 votes against NCP despite the ‘Modi wave’ in 2014.

Chavan, who began his career as a panchayat samiti member, went on to become an MLA and also served as chairman of Marathwada Development Board, a statutory body. He had also served as the deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

However, BJP’s Ranajagjitsinha Patil ended the winning streak of the 82-year-old Congress veteran. Chavan lost to Patil by a margin of 23,000 votes. While Chavan bagged 75,865 votes, Patil got 99,034.