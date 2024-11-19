Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Meet oldest politicos who contested last elections

Chavan, known for his characteristic ‘dhoti kurta’ attire, had secured a win from Tuljapur assembly constituency by a margin over 29,400 votes against NCP despite the ‘Modi wave’ in 2014.
Chavan, who began his career as a panchayat samiti member, went on to become an MLA and also served as chairman of Marathwada Development Board, a statutory body. He had also served as the deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
However, BJP’s Ranajagjitsinha Patil ended the winning streak of the 82-year-old Congress veteran. Chavan lost to Patil by a margin of 23,000 votes. While Chavan bagged 75,865 votes, Patil got 99,034.
After Chavan, BJP leader Haribhau Bagde, 75, was the other older candidate in the fray. In the 2014 state elections, veteran Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader and 11-time MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh (92) from Sangola in Solapur district was the oldest candidate.
Bagde had lost the 2009 Assembly polls from Phulambri to the Congress’s Kalyan Kale by just over 2,000 votes but won the seat in 2014 and went on to retain it in 2019.
In 2024, BJP rewarded Bagde for his years of service to the saffron camp and appointed him as Rajasthan Governor.
Published 19 November 2024, 06:56 IST