Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: MVA accuses Maha Yuti of tinkering voters’ list

The delegation comprised Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, state Congress President Nana Patole, state Congress Working President and Congress Working Committee invitee member Naseem Khan, Congress group leader in Council Satej alias Bunty Patil, NCP (SP) leader Dr Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai.

To prove their point, the MVA submitted the case of Chikhli (Buldhana district), where it alleged massive manipulation.

"Names of voters leaning towards the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are being removed from the voters list. This is being done because the BJP is losing polls," said Patole, a former Speaker, adding that the BJP wants to win the elections by hook or crook.

"We have observed that seats where the MVA received a lead in the Lok Sabha elections have seen deletion of 2,500 to 10,000 voters," said Wadettiwar.

“The names of 6,000 voters were missing from the list in the Nashik Central assembly seat, and no cognizance was taken about this despite raising the issue with the Collector,” added Danve.