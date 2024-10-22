Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: MVA slams Eknath Shinde as Rs 5 crore cash seized in Pune

“I myself saw the news on the cash seizure on TV last night. My name was not mentioned anywhere. I have no connection with this car. Thousands of MY workers are present in that taluka. But I have no idea about whose car it is,” said Patil.

During the June-July 2022 rebellion, Patil had left Uddhav Thackeray to side with Eknath Shinde.

MVA allies - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - have asked what the Election Commission of India was doing.