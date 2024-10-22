Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: MVA slams Eknath Shinde as Rs 5 crore cash seized in Pune

“I myself saw the news on the cash seizure on TV last night. My name was not mentioned anywhere. I have no connection with this car. Thousands of MY workers are present in that taluka. But I have no idea about whose car it is,” said Patil.
During the June-July 2022 rebellion, Patil had left Uddhav Thackeray to side with Eknath Shinde.
MVA allies - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) - have asked what the Election Commission of India was doing.
The Pune Rural Police on Monday evening seized the cash from a SUV on the Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a nakabandi.
Raut linked the cash seized to Patil and claimed that while Rs 5 crore was confiscated, another vehicle carrying Rs 10 crore was let off by the police.
The Rajya Sabha member further claimed Rs 50 crore was being given to 150 MLAs of the ruling party.
"This is an example of how money is being distributed by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar,” he alleged.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and nephew of Supriya Sule slammed the ruling side. "There were six cars with Rs 30-35 crore being transported from Mumbai to Sangola,” he said, adding that “Gujarat-style money and muscle power” would not be accepted by the people of Maharashtra.
State Congress general secretary Atul Londhe said Rs 5 crore cash was seized from the car of a MLA close to Shinde-faction during nakabandi. “I hear that this is the first installment
Now every MLA of the ruling party will get two more such installments,” he said.
Published 22 October 2024, 12:12 IST