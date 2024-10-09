Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: MVA targets Maha Yuti for 'misusing' govt machinery for publicity

"This tender means that the government plans to spend Rs 18 crore per day for five days, or Rs 75 lakhs per hour or almost Rs. 1,25,000 per minute," said Londhe.

“Just for digital publicity, the state Government has issued a 5-day tender of Rs 90 crore, that makes it 18 crores per day, makes it 75 lakhs per hour, and 1.5 lakhs per minute! Loot is on.This is exactly how Maharashtra taxpayers money is flowing like water for the political benefit of this illegal government,” said Chaturvedi.

“This money would have been of great help to our farmers, good quality uniforms for our school kids and skill development of our youth. How many roads could have been built in rural/tribal areas, or helped many women in different ways. But in the end, this government means corrupt governance with heavy advertising,” said Patil.