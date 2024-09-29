Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | MVA to meet on Sept 30-Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat sharing talks for the assembly polls by early next week, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday.

Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Patole informed reporters.

"We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue. Our talks are on," he said.