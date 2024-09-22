Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Satya Pal Malik meets Uddhav Thackeray, pledges to campaign for MVA

Mumbai: Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday and said he will campaign for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Speaking to reporters, Malik, a vocal critic of the current administration, expressed confidence that the MVA will emerge victorious and claimed the ruling BJP would be "wiped out" in the state elections, likely to be held in November.

He suggested the MVA allies -- Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) -- to make adjustments and stay united for the assembly polls.