Maharashtra BJP chief lands in gambling controversy

"Farmers in Maharashtra are in trouble, youth are suffering from unemployment and inflation has made it difficult for people to live, but the ruling BJP continues to be unaffected. Photos of Bawankule gambling in Macau have gone viral on social media. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has put out the photos. Is this photo real? Was Bawankule gambling? And from where did Bawankule get crores of rupees to blow away in a gamble?, all these questions should be investigated,” he said.