Maharashtra BJP chief lands in gambling controversy

Mumbai: In the latest episode of political tension in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, a close aide to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, stirred controversy by sharing a photo of state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Macau, implying his involvement in gambling.
In retaliation, the BJP countered with a picture of Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray holding a glass at a social event attended by the renowned English footballer David Beckham in Mumbai.
The photo of Bawankule, a former minister and MLC, on a poker table in Macau has invited criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners.
In a two-set post on X, Raut, without naming Bawankule said, "Maharashtra is on fire…And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau. Try zooming the photo…are they the same? Picture is still pending.” Raut claimed that the person lost Rs 3.50 crore while gambling at the casino in a single night.
Bawankule issued a clarification and said that he was in Macau on a family trip and posted photos to support his claim. "This is the area of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau….The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner,” he said.
Meanwhile, state Congress president Nana Patole has sought a probe into Bawankule’s photo in the casino.
"Farmers in Maharashtra are in trouble, youth are suffering from unemployment and inflation has made it difficult for people to live, but the ruling BJP continues to be unaffected. Photos of Bawankule gambling in Macau have gone viral on social media. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has put out the photos. Is this photo real? Was Bawankule gambling? And from where did Bawankule get crores of rupees to blow away in a gamble?, all these questions should be investigated,” he said.
Talking to reporters later in the day, Raut said, “I have 27 photos and five videos of him (Bawankule), but I have the decency not to publish them. If I make those videos public, it will cause major embarrassment to him and the party.”