<p>Mumbai: The BJP has won the lion’s share of the seats in the zilla parishad and gram panchayats retaining the numero uno position in the rural belt of Maharashtra on Monday. </p><p>However, the focus of the elections were in Pune, where late Ajit Pawar’s NCP swept the polls; in what was a sort of a tribute to the former deputy chief minister and party present, making the leaders and workers very emotional. </p><p>In Pune, the NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) contested together under the clock symbol. </p>.Mumbai to have BJP mayor, Shinde's party has no options: Sanjay Raut.<p>The day also marked the 13th day rituals of Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28 in his hometown of Baramati. </p><p>After the results poured in, party leaders and workers also met Ajit Pawar’s wife and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>On the other hand, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who turned 62, got a birthday gift of sorts, thanks to the performance of the Shiv Sena in the coastal Ratnagiri district. </p><p>Across Maharashtra, 12 zilla parishads, involving 731 members, and 125 panchayat samities, which have 1,462 members, went to polls on February 5. </p><p>According to the latest available information from 714 seats, the BJP has won 225 seats, Ajit Pawar’s NCP 172, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 162, Congress 55, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 46, Sharad Pawar-led NCP 21 and others 33. </p><p>The state Election Commission is yet to declare the results. </p><p>“The BJP has once again emerged as the No. 1 party…it is clear that the Maha Yuti will be in the ruling position in all the 12 zilla parishads. In Ratnagiri, Shiv Sena is No. 1, in Pune NCP is No. 1...on the other hand, in Latur and Solapur where they contested together, we are ahead,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. </p>