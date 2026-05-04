<p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/smooth-sailing-ahead-for-sunetra-pawar-3973282">Sunetra Pawar</a>, contesting her first assembly poll, is set to win the seat with a huge margin. On Monday, the vote counting data showed her strongly ahead of her rivals in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-wanted-to-put-baramati-on-international-map-3878312">Baramati </a>bypoll.t is noted that no major political party fielded candidates against her. </p><p>At around 11.40 am, the data showed Pawar leading by one lakh votes in Baramati. This came shortly after NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar expressed confidence in electoral success. He believed that the woman leader would emerge victorious with over 97 per cent votes. </p><p>Meanwhile, in the Rahuri assembly seat byelection, BJP's Akshay Kardile was ahead of his rivals, as per early trends.</p><p>Polling for the two seats was held on April 23, with a voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in Baramati. </p>.Counting of votes underway for Baramati, Rahuri bypolls in Maharashtra.<p>Pawar secured 53,478 votes by the end of the sixth round of counting, while 21 of the other 22 little-known candidates have not been able to cross the 200-vote mark so far. </p><p>After her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash this January, Sunetra took over his position in the Mahayuti alliance government.</p><p>Ajit Pawar had won the Baramati assembly seat, a bastion of the extended Pawar family, for the last several decades. In the 2024 assembly polls, he defeated his nephew Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (SP).</p>.I was to travel with Ajit Pawar on day of fatal crash: Ex-minister Mahadev Jankar.<p>The Rahuri seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile’s death in October last year. His son and BJP nominee Akshay Kardile was leading over his nearest rival, NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate, by over 41,000 votes, as per the latest trends.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats. As of Monday 11 am, the ruling Mahayuti alliance saw 235 seats (BJP-132, Shiv Sena-57, NCP Ajit-41, allies-5), while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi combine has 50 seats (Shiv Sena UBT-20, Congress-16, NCP SP-10, others-4). </p>