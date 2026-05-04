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Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar marches ahead in Baramati, BJP's Akshay Kardile leads in Rahuri

Polling for the two seats was held on April 23, with a voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in Baramati.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:44 IST
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ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS MAHARASHTRA 2024 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
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Assembly Elections 2024 | MAHARASHTRA|JHARKHAND|
Published 04 May 2026, 06:44 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPBypollssunetra pawar

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