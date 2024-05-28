MNS going alone in Maharashtra council polls as issues are state-related, says party leader

Addressing a press conference, the MNS's Palghar and Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav said, "The support MNS gave to the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls was to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again. Now, this is the election for the state council, where the issues are local and related to the state. Hence, the party has decided to go solo."

The party's nominee, Phanse, claimed MLCs in the last 12 years had done little for graduates in the constituency and attended to all other issues.