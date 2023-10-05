No leadership change in Maharashtra





In June-July 2022, Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to become the Chief Minister while the BJP high command asked Fadnavis, former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition, to be the Deputy Chief Minister.



In June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and switched over to the NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister alongside Fadnavis in the Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government -- a new political experiment in the state.



Ever since Ajit Pawar, a veteran politician and administrator joined the government, speculations were rife that the days of Shinde were numbered in the wake of the pending disqualification petitions against him and other members of his group.

The two groups of Shiv Sena led by Shinde and Thackeray have filed disqualification petitions against each other's MLAs -- the regular hearings of which would commence from October 13 before Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Earlier this year, the Election Commission has ruled that Shinde’s faction is the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow symbol.



Similarly, the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel group have filed disqualification petitions against each other’s MLAs -- and it would be heard in due course. The Election Commission on October 6 would hear the claims over the NCP and the clock symbol by the two factions.



In this backdrop, Fadnavis, in a media conclave, ruled out any leadership change. "Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister now and there is no reason why he would be changed. So, not ahead of Lok Sabha elections, not before Vidhan Sabha polls, there is no scope for leadership change in Maharashtra in the near future…the (2024) elections would be fought under his leadership,” he said about any possible leadership change.



On Ajit Pawar, he said: “Whenever the appropriate time comes, we shall have Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister for the complete five years.”



The statement of Fadnavis comes just a day after he and Shinde met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi because Ajit Pawar was upset over the delay in the distribution of guardianship of districts.



On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar, who is the state Finance and Planning Minister, was made the Guardian Minister of Pune district -- that he asked for.