Opposition from allies over few Lok Sabha seat candidates in Maharashtra, claim Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai: With the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to replace its candidate in Hingoli Lok Sabha seat, some party leaders claim they are facing opposition from alliance partners over nominations in a couple of seats.

The Shiv Sena on March 28 announced Hingoli's sitting MP Hemant Patil as its candidate from the seat.

However, there has been opposition to his candidature from within the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), which also comprises the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a Shiv Sena leader claimed.

Polling in Hingoli will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

With Thursday being the last day of filing nominations for the second phase, Patil is likely to be replaced with Shiv Sena functionary Baburao Kadam Kohalikar.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Kadam said, "CM Shinde called me to Mumbai four days back and asked me to start preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. It was the first time when I got the hint that Hemant Patil was going to be replaced. I was, in fact, preparing for the Hadgaon assembly seat (for the state polls due later this year) because Hemant Patil's name was already announced."