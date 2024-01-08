Palghar politics to take interesting turns before Lok Sabha polls

Palghar: As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls approach, politics in Maharashtra's Palghar district is taking many interesting turns.

The Palghar Lok Sabha seat was the flashpoint between the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena—then led by Uddhav Thackeray—leading to differences between the two saffron partners around six years ago.

Now the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as well as the BJP are keen to contest this seat, which neighbours Mumbai.

The Palghar-ST seat was carved out after delimitation in 2009 while Palghar district was carved out of Thane district on August 1, 2014.

As of now, Rajendra Gavit represents the seat, which he won in 2019 on a Shiv Sena ticket.

However, during the June-July 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, he switched loyalties to the Shinde.

During the seat-sharing talks of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the seat went to the quota of BJP.

It fielded Vanaga from Palghar - as he had represented the Dahanu Lok Sabha seat (before delimitation) twice in 1996 and 1999.

However, in 2009, the Palghar seat was won by Baliram Jadhav of Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, defeating Vanaga of the BJP.

In 2014, during the Narendra Modi wave, Jadhav was defeated by Vanaga.

However, on January 30, 2018, Vanaga passed away, leading to bye-elections.

After this a tussle between then Shiv Sena and BJP started and both fielded candidates. The Shiv Sena fielded Chintaman Vanaga, the son of Vanaga while BJP fielded Rajendra Gavit, a former Congressman and ex-minister, leading to a multi-pronged contest which also involved BVA’s Jadhav, CPI(M)’s Kiran Gahala, and Congress’ Damodar Shingada. Gavit won the polls.

In the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena had its way and ensured that BJP won the seat and accordingly Gavit joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and won the seat.

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said that Gavit would be contesting the seat from Shiv Sena. “Gavit would be contesting the polls from Palghar from Shiv Sena,” he said.

The BJP, however, has not officially reacted to the junior Shinde’s statement.