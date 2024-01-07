PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on Jan 12 to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign

Mumbai: In what would mark the launch 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Maharashtra on January 12, during which he would inaugurate and dedicate several projects even as the Maha Yuti have commenced the final negotiations for seat-sharing.
Incidentally, January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the monk and philosopher who introduced Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.
According to available details, Modi would inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Nashik (from January12-16) — which is into its 27th edition — to commission the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which has been christened, as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Sewree Nhava-Sheva Atal Setu, at a function in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.
Over the weekend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a series of field visits and meetings to give final touches for the mega show of strength.
“We held a review meeting ahead of the inauguration of Atal Setu. For the event who’s who of Indian industry and business world would be invited,” Shinde said after participating in the review meeting and cleanliness drive.
The Maha Yuti, besides BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, also includes Ramdas Athawale-led Republic Party of India (Athawale), Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Bachchu Kadu-led Prahar Janshakti Party, Prof Jogendra Kawade-led People’s Republican Party, Sadabhau Khot-led Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Vinay Kore-led Jansurajya Party, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Party.
The visit of Modi comes ahead of the 14 January joint meeting of the three parties at district levels - a move which would increase camaraderie and bonding of the alliance.
In 2014, the BJP contested 24 seats and won 23 while Shiv Sena contested 20 seats and won 18, while the Congress contested 22 seats and won two while the NCP contested 21 seats and got 4.
In 2019, the BJP contested 25 seats and bagged 23 while Shiv Sena contested 23 and got 18, the Congress contested 25 seats and won one seat while the NCP contested 19 seats and won four.
However, the state politics changed after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls when the Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena split with BJP, its saffron alliance partner for 30 years and joined hands with the DF to form the MVA.
In June-July, 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed MVA was toppled by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde who became the Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.
In June-July, 2023, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP was split and his nephew Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister.
After the split, in Shiv Sena, the ruling Shinde-group commands a strength of 13 MPs while the Shiv Sena (UBT) five.
On the other hand, the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led parent group commands a strength of three while Ajit Pawar one.