PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on Jan 12 to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign

Mumbai: In what would mark the launch 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Maharashtra on January 12, during which he would inaugurate and dedicate several projects even as the Maha Yuti have commenced the final negotiations for seat-sharing.

Incidentally, January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the monk and philosopher who introduced Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

According to available details, Modi would inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Nashik (from January12-16) — which is into its 27th edition — to commission the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which has been christened, as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Sewree Nhava-Sheva Atal Setu, at a function in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

Over the weekend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a series of field visits and meetings to give final touches for the mega show of strength.