Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit Sangli on Sept 5 ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai: In what would give a boost to the Congress campaign ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge would be in Sangli this week, where they would unveil the statue of late leader Dr Patangtao Kadam.

Top Congress leaders of Maharashtra including state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiewar and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan would be present.

Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) allies - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray have also been invited for the event.