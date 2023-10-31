Resolve Maratha quota issue by holding special session of Parliament: Uddhav tells Centre

Mumbai: Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue and allegations that the law failed the test of Supreme Court during his tenure, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a special session of the Parliament to resolve the vexed issue.

Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), also demanded that the ministers from Maharashtra in the Modi government, must demand a special session of Parliament in the Cabinet meeting.

“They should resign if the demand is not met,” he told reporters at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra.