Resolve Maratha quota issue by holding special session of Parliament: Uddhav tells Centre

Mumbai: Amid the raging Maratha reservation issue and allegations that the law failed the test of Supreme Court during his tenure, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a special session of the Parliament to resolve the vexed issue.
Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), also demanded that the ministers from Maharashtra in the Modi government, must demand a special session of Parliament in the Cabinet meeting.
“They should resign if the demand is not met,” he told reporters at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra.
"This issue should be addressed by the Centre. This can only be resolved in the Lok Sabha. I have been saying this, and I say it again, the government should call a special session of Parliament even if a special session of the Maharashtra legislature is convened,” said Thackeray.
On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde blamed MVA.
Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, over the past one year, had blamed the Thackeray government for not doing either proper homework or actively pursuing the case in the Supreme Court - a charge which MVA leaders have rejected.