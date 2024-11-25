Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue as CM: Minister Deepak Kesarkar

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> leader Deepak Kesarkar has said his party legislators feel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> should continue as the chief minister of the state, where the ruling Mahayuti scored a landslide victory in the assembly polls.</p>.<p>Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after the Mahayuti coalition, of which Shiv Sena is a constituent, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the state, leaving the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maha-vikas-aghadi">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> with just 46 seats.</p>.<p>"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Two Independents in House is historic low.<p>He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis"> Devendra Fadnavis</a> (BJP) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue.</p>.<p>"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.</p>.<p>Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.</p>.<p>Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of the Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.</p>.<p>State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday echoed Fadnavis.</p>.Indian Political Highlights | This 'Ladka Bhau' is always with you: Shinde tells women supporters at CM residence.<p>"Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.</p>.<p>On Sunday night, Shinde was elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.</p>.<p>The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.</p>.<p>Three more resolutions were also passed, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in the Mahayuti alliance.</p>