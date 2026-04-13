Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Shrikant Shinde kicks off Maharashtra rural tour as Shiv Sena begins early push for 2029 Lok Sabha polls

The Shiv Sena is the first party in Maharashtra to launch preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS MAHARASHTRA 2024 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
AkkalkuwaShahadaNandurbarNawapurSakriDhule RuralDhule CityShindkhedaShirpurChopdaRaverBhusawalJalgaon CityJalgaon RuralAmalnerErandolChalisgaonPachoraJamnerMuktainagarMalkapurBuldhanaChikhliSindkhed RajaMehkarKhamgaonJalgaon (Jamod)AkotBalapurAkola WestAkola EastMurtizapurRisodWashimKaranjaDhamamgaon RailwayBadneraAmravatiTeosaDaryapurMelghatAchalpurMorshiArviDeoliHinganghatWardhaKatolSavnerHingnaUmredNagpur South WestNagpur SouthNagpur EastNagpur CentralNagpur WestNagpur NorthKamthiRamtekTumsarBhandaraSakoliArjuni-MorgaonTiroraGondiaAmgaonArmoriGadchiroliAheriRajuraChandrapurBallarpurBrahmapuriChimurWaroraWaniRalegaonYavatmalDigrasArniPusadUmarkhedKinwatHadgaonBhokarNanded NorthNanded SouthLohaNaigaonDeglurMukhedBasmathKalamnuriHingoliJinturParbhaniGangakhedPathriParturGansavangiJalnaBadnapurBhokardanSillodKannadPhulambriAurangabad CentralAurangabad WestAurangabad EastPaithanGangapurVaijapurNandgaonMalegaon CentralMalegaon OuterBaglanKalwanChandvadYevlaSinnarNiphadDindoriNashik EastNashik CentralNashik WestDeolaliIgatpuriDahanuVikramgadPalgharBoisarNalasoparaVasaiBhiwandi RuralShahapurBhiwandi WestBhiwandi EastKalyan WestMurbadAmbarnathUlhasnagarKalyan EastDombivaliKalyan RuralMeera BhayandarOvala - MajiwadaKopri-PachpakhadiThaneMumbra-KalwaAiroliBelapurBorivaliDahisarMagathaneMulundVikhroliBhandup WestJogeshwari EastDindoshiKandivali EastCharkopMalad WestGoregaonVersovaAndheri WestAndheri EastVile ParleChandivaliGhatkopar WestGhatkopar EastMankhurd Shivaji NagarAnushakti NagarChemburKurlaKalinaVandre EastVandre WestDharaviSion KoliwadaWadalaMahimWorliShivadiBycullaMalabar HillMumbadeviColabaPanvelKarjatUranPenAlibagShrivardhanMahadJunnarAmbegaonKhed AlandiShirurDaundIndapurBaramatiPurandarBhorMavalChinchwadPimpriBhosariVadgaon SheriShivajinagarKothrudKhadakwasalaParvatiHadapsarPune CantonmentKasbapethAkoleSangamnerShirdiKopargaonShrirampurNevasaShevgaonRahuriParnerAhmednagar CityShrigondaKarjat JamkhedGeoraiMajalgaonBeedAshtiKaijParliLatur RuralLatur CityAhmadpurUdgirNilangaAusaUmargaTuljapurOsmanabadParandaKarmalaMadhaBarshiMoholSolapur City NorthSolapur City CentralAkkalkotSolapur SouthPandharpurSangolaMalshirasPhaltanWaiKoregaonManKarad NorthKarad SouthPatanSataraDapoliGuhagarChiplunRatnagiriRajapurKankavliKudalSawantwadiChandgadRadhanagariKagalKolhapur SouthKarvirKolhapur NorthShahuwadiHatkanangleIchalkaranjiShirolMirajSangliIslampurShiralaPalus-KadegaonKhanapurTasgaon-Kavathe MahankalJatLoad More
Assembly Elections 2024 | MAHARASHTRA|JHARKHAND|
Published 13 April 2026, 06:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us