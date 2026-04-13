<p>Mumbai: Nearly a fortnight after Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> formally launched Shiv Sena's preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde commenced his rural Maharashtra tour after a review of Mumbai.</p><p>As per Shinde's directives, the Shiv Sena in the last week of March announced chief coordinators for all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.</p><p>The Shiv Sena is the first party in Maharashtra to launch preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. </p><p>Dr Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader, will be touring the entire state meeting MPs, MLAs, MLCs, office bearers and workers. </p><p>Before embarking on the Maharashtra tour, Dr Shinde reviewed preparations in all six seats of Mumbai —Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai South and three seats of Thane district - Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi. </p><p>In the first phase of the hinterland Maharashtra tour, Dr Shinde held a review meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, covering the Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituencies. </p><p>During the meeting on Sunday, he directly interacted with 300 office bearers from the district.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Industries Minister Uday Samant, MP Sandipan Bhumare, MLA Abdul Sattar, Hikmat Udhan, Sanjana Jadhav, Ramesh Bornare, Vilas Bhumare, Pradeep Jaiswal, Contact Chief Vilas Parkar, District Chief Rajendra Janjal, Prakash Mahajan, and other party office bearers.</p>.Shiv Sena starts preparations for 2029 Lok Sabha polls.<p>Speaking at the meeting, Dr Shinde said that a review of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna Lok Sabha constituencies was conducted and he has assessed how the party organization is functioning at the local level and directly interacted with grassroots workers and office bearers to understand their challenges.</p><p>He stated that Shiv Sena is in power both in the state and at the Centre, and therefore party workers and office bearers must prioritize resolving people’s issues. </p><p>He also instructed them to take to the people the decisions made by Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and to spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the Mahayuti government.</p><p>Dr Shinde further said that such meetings will be held regularly in the future. “Shiv Sena candidates have won in Lok Sabha, Assembly, Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council, and Panchayat Samiti elections. Through these elected representatives, office bearers were instructed to work towards further strengthening and expanding the party,” he said. </p><p>He also said that in places where the party won fewer seats or where <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> candidates were defeated, office bearers were advised to identify the reasons for defeat and improve organizational efforts accordingly.</p>