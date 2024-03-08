Uddhav, Fadnavis take potshots at one another over Gadkari's non inclusion in BJP's 1st list

Mumbai: In a fresh round of tit-for-tat, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray offered BJP’s Nitin Gadkari to contest the polls from the Maha Vikas Aghadi but within hours was snubbed by Devendra Fadnavis.

The name of Gadkari, a two-time MP from Nagpur and the Road Transport and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi-government, does not figure in the first list of candidates announced by the BJP.

Addressing a public rally on Thursday evening, Thackeray, a former Chief Minister, said: “Don’t bow down before Delhi, kick the ego of Delhi.…come to Maha Vikas Aghadi…it is our responsibility to get you elected."