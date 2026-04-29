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Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to skip Maharashtra Council polls leaves MVA divided

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded veteran leader Ambadas Danve, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:40 IST
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ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS MAHARASHTRA 2024 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
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Assembly Elections 2024 | MAHARASHTRA|JHARKHAND|
Published 29 April 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayMVA

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