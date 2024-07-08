VBA's alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) broken, says chief Prakash Ambedkar

The VBA was part of the I.N.D.I.A. grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections. Before joining the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, VBA had allied with Shiv Sena (UBT).