Zeeshan Siddique lashes out at Congress: 'Was asked to reduce weight when I wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Speaking about the party action against him, Siddique said: “Yes…my father has joined another party….if that is so Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi were brothers but their families are on different sides… while Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are with the Congress, Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi are part of BJP. Late Vijayaraje Scindia was with BJP while her son Madhavrao Scindia was with the Congress. In Karnataka. While B N Bache Gowda is with BJP, his son Sharath Bache Gowda is with Congress. While AK Antony is with the Congress, his son Anil Antony has joined the BJP.”

On the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said: “I was in Nanded for the Bharat Jodo Yatra but I was treated very badly… I wanted to meet Rahul ji… I was asked to come after reducing 10 kgs.”

On the MVA government, Zeeshan Siddique said that he was not able to address the issues of his constituency.

“Any party where the space of secularism is reducing is Congress… if you speak of BJP they are doing in openly…in Congress there is hypocrisy,” he said.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA and a ex-minister in the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government from Vandre West, resigned from the Congress and joined Ajit Pawar, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the Maha Yuti government headed by Eknath Shinde.