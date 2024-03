EC assures people living in camps in violence-hit Manipur will be allowed to vote from there

Responding to a question on Manipur during a press conference on the announcement of dates of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said 'we will make all arrangements.'

"We have drawn a scheme, which we have notified... to allow the voters in the camp to vote from the camp. Like there is a scheme for Jammu and Kashmir migrants... same way the scheme will implemented in Manipur. Voters will be allowed to vote from the respective camps... from the lower constituency to higher and higher to lower," Kumar said.

'My appeal to the voters is that let us decide through the ballot, peacefully by participating in the elections, we will make the arrangements,' he added.