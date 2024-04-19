JOIN US
Homeelectionsmanipur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur records over 12.6% voter turnout till 9 am

Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:16 IST

Aizawl: Around 12.6 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 am on Friday, officials said.

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57 pc in the first two hours of voting.

Polling is underway on Friday for Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, stray incidents of unrest were reported from a few places, a police officer said.

An altercation broke out between locals and unidentified miscreants in Thongju assembly constituency under Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

(Published 19 April 2024, 06:16 IST)
