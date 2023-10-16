After MP, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram against I.N.D.I.A partner Congress

New Delhi: After announcing its intention to fight in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Monday said it will contest the Assembly election in Mizoram, entering another state where I.N.D.I.A parties will have a face-off.

AAP is projecting its decision as a part of its plans to expand in the northeast, where it says people are "influenced" by Kejriwal's "development work, and honest politics" and that the party has made up its mind to fulfil aspirations of people.

It will soon be forming a North-East Coordination Committee and North-East Cell. The decisions came after Kejriwal met AAP northeastern states in-charge Rajesh Sharma and other leaders, including AAP's Nagaland State Convener Asu Keyho and Tripura's Assistant In-Charge Abuzam Umapada Luwang on Sunday to finalise plans for party's outreach.

"We have decided to start with the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections... The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon," Sharma told reporters.