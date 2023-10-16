After MP, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram against I.N.D.I.A partner Congress

New Delhi: After announcing its intention to fight in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Monday said it will contest the Assembly election in Mizoram, entering another state where I.N.D.I.A parties will have a face-off.
AAP is projecting its decision as a part of its plans to expand in the northeast, where it says people are "influenced" by Kejriwal's "development work, and honest politics" and that the party has made up its mind to fulfil aspirations of people.
It will soon be forming a North-East Coordination Committee and North-East Cell. The decisions came after Kejriwal met AAP northeastern states in-charge Rajesh Sharma and other leaders, including AAP's Nagaland State Convener Asu Keyho and Tripura's Assistant In-Charge Abuzam Umapada Luwang on Sunday to finalise plans for party's outreach.
"We have decided to start with the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections... The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon," Sharma told reporters.
AAP's decision will put it in a fight with the Congress, exposing chinks in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. AAP has already expressed its dissatisfaction over the Congress not willing to leave seats for its allies in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In good terms with BRS in Telangana, AAP may not venture into the southern state like it did with the other states going to polls.
Sharma admitted that building the party structure and participating in the elections in the resource-constrained north-east is "quite challenging" but keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of the people, the AAP is embarking on the journey to contest the Mizoram elections.
"The Chief Ministers in the northeastern states often treat the state as their family estate, and government contracts are typically awarded to their family members and friends. Government schools, hospitals, and roads in the North-Eastern states are in poor condition, and inflation is on the rise. Unemployment is a significant problem, with the northeastern states having high rates. Addressing these issues has become crucial," he said.
He alleged that the BJP has initiated "divisive politics in a forceful manner" and it is stoking tensions, including conflicts like the Kuki-Meitei dispute in Manipur.
"That is why the AAP is determined to expand its organisation with full force in the northeastern states. The people in these states are also influenced by Kejriwal's development, work, and honest politics, and this brand of politics has gained momentum in the north-eastern states as well. The AAP intends to accelerate its expansion in the north-east," he added.