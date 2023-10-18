BJP in Mizoram to fight polls against NDA ally MNF, names 21 candidates

The BJP on Wednesday released two lists of 21 candidates to contest the Assembly elections in Mizoram where the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The party lists include the names of four women candidates. The list includes former Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, who quit the MNF recently and joined BJP. The BJP, meanwhile has launched attacks on the the MNF, claiming that the people of the state are not receiving benefits of the funds released by the Centre.

The saffron party first released a list of 12 candidates and another list of nine more candidates was released hours later on Wednesday.

The list was released a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the MNF and ZPM, two regional parties, as "entry points" for the BJP and RSS, and as instruments to impose their ideology on the Christian-majority state.

The Assembly election this time is projected as a fight between the MNF and ZPM, relatively new regional parties. Congress, however, claims that it is still a strong contender and is confident of coming to power this time. The MNF had unseated the Congress in 2018. The BJP had won only one seat out of 30 it contested that year.

MNF, ZPM and Congress have named their candidates for all 40 constituencies. BJP is likely to contest in all the seats.