Braving anti-incumbency and promise of 'new system', Zoramthanga stands tall in Mizoram

"MNF has stood up for the Mizos since 1961. We again stood up when our Zo brothers faced crisis in Myanmar and in Manipur recently," Zoramthanga told reporters at Aizawl, when asked about what makes him so confident to beat the possible anti-incumbency and the corruption allegations by Congress, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the BJP.

Zoramthanga was referring to the 20-year-long Mizo Insurgency (1966-1986) which MNF had led till the Mizo Accord was signed and MNF entered politics and won its first elections in 1987.

Although MNF was criticized in Christian-dominant Mizoram for being a partner of NDA, observers believe that Zoramthanga leadership still stands tall in Mizo politics when it comes to issues related to Mizo nationalism.

"MNF enjoys the upper hand mainly due to Zoramthanga's consistent stand in favour of the Chin refugees from Myanmar and the displaced Kuki-Zos from Manipur," said Jangkhongam Doungel, a professor of political science in Mizoram University.

Anti-BJP stand:

Defying the Narendra Modi government's directive, Zoramthanga provided shelters to more than 35,000 Chin-Kuki refugees from the conflict-hit regions in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Zoramthanga said Mizoram can not remain a mute spectator to the sufferings of Chin-Kukis, who are Mizo brethren. He also refused the Centre's directive to collect biometrics of the Myanmar nationals saying the same could lead to their deportation.

Zoramthanga was also the only pro-NDA leader who criticised the BJP-led Manipur government and the Centre's handling of the conflict.

This, according to observers, helped Zoramthanga cement his position as the tallest Mizo leader and counter the Opposition's narrative that MNF was acting as "entry points for BJP" ahead of elections in Mizoram, where 87 percent people are Christians.

"Our support to the NDA is issue-based. MNF is totally opposite to BJP's ideology," Zoramthmaga said recently.

"We joined NDA because we are anti-Congress." MNF's manifesto too has promised "unification" of the Zo people scattered in Myanmar and the rest of Northeast under one administration, something which Mizos has demanded for long.

BJP, which is contesting in 23 out of 40 seats, however, has levelled corruption allegations against MNF.

Challenge before MNF:

Although Congress is confident of bouncing back to power, Doungel said leadership crisis since the "retirement" of former CM Lal Thanhawla (in 2021) and internal bickering pushed the grand old party to the brink ahead of the elections. "The fight is going to be between MNF and ZPM," he said.

ZPM, a relatively new regional party, which had won eight seats in 2018 elections and pushed the Congress to the third spot with five seats, is seen as the biggest challenge before MNF.

ZPM, led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, has targeted Zoramthanga saying the MNF chief exposed his "double speak" by still remaining a NDA partner.

"People will vote for a change and elect ZPM to power," Lalduhoma told DH recently. MNF, Congress and ZPM are contesting in all 40 seats.