JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmizoram

Candidates who won by less than 1,000 votes margin in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

Polling for the 2023 Assembly Elections in the state will be held in the state in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 15:40 IST

Follow Us

With the polling date of November 7 nearing for the Mizoram assembly elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress are headed for a close contest.

In the last assembly election held on November 28, 2018, MNF won with a clear majority of 26 seats out of 40 while ZPM and Congress secured 8 and 5 seats each.

19 out of the 40 assembly seats had seen candidates winning with less than 100 votes margin. Here is a look at the candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in the last election:

MNF's Tawnluia who contested from Tuivawl won with a margin of 3 votes ( margin percentage - 0 per cent ). He secured 5,207 votes out of the total 13,159.

MNF's C Lalmuanpuia who contested from Aizawl North-Iii won with a margin of 434 votes ( margin percentage - 3 per cent ). He secured 5,166 votes out of the total 14,624.

IND's Lalchhuanthanga who contested from Aizawl South Ii won with a margin of 179 votes ( margin percentage - 0.9 per cent ). He secured 7,294 votes out of the total 19,418.

MNF's Ramthanmawia who contested from East Tuipui won with a margin of 587 votes ( margin percentage - 5 per cent ). He secured 4384 votes out of the total 11,725.

INC's Lalrindika Ralte who contested fromHachhek won with a margin of 366 votes ( margin percentage - 2 per cent ). He secured 6202 votes out of the total 18,362.

MNF's Lalchamliana who contested from Hrangturzo won with a margin of 757 votes ( margin percentage - 5.9 per cent ). He secured 4572 votes out of the total 12,786.

MNF's K. Lalrinliana who contested from Kolasib won with a margin of 279 votes ( margin percentage - 1.6 per cent ). He secured 5940 votes out of the total 17,705.

MNF's H. Biakzaua, who contested from Lawngtlai East, won with a margin of 944 votes ( margin percentage - 5.3 per cent ). He secured 8656 votes out of the total 17,827.

INC's C Ngunlianchunga, who contested from Lawngtlai West, won with a margin of 795 votes ( margin percentage - 3.7 per cent ). He secured 10,678 votes out of the total 21,711.

MNF's Lawmawma Tochhawng, who contested, from Lunglei East won with a margin of 72 votes ( margin percentage - 0.6 per cent ). He secured 4063 votes out of the total 12,295.

MNF's Vanlaltanpuia contested from Lunglei North and won with a margin of 395 votes ( margin percentage - 2.8 per cent ). He secured 5,022 votes out of the total 14,181.

MNF's C.Lalrinsanga contested from Lunglei West and won with a margin of 77 votes ( margin percentage - 0.7 per cent ). He secured 4,093 votes out of the total 11,838.

MNF's H. Lalzirliana contested from Mamit and won with a margin of 407 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 6,874 votes out of the total 19,236.

INC's K T Rokhaw, who contested from Palak, won with a margin of 844 votes ( margin percentage - 5.8 per cent ). He secured 5,492 votes out of the total 14,630.

IND's Lalduhoma, who contested from Serchhip, won with a margin of 410 votes ( margin percentage - 2.6 per cent ). He secured 5,481 votes out of the total 15,502.

MNF's Lalrinsanga Ralte contested from Serlui won with a margin of 927 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 61,228 votes out of the total 15,921.

MNF's R Lalzirliana who contested from Tawi won with a margin of 184 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,940 votes out of the total 13,186.

MNF's Tawnluia contested from Tuichang won with a margin of 739 votes (margin percentage - 5.7 per cent ). He secured 5,146 votes out of the total 12,995.

Independent candidate Andrew H Thangliana contested from Tuirial and won with a margin of 204 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,387 votes out of the total 14,184.

(Based on IndiaVotes data)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 October 2023, 15:40 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMizoramAssembly Election 2023MNFMizoram Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT