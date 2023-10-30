Candidates who won by less than 1,000 votes margin in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

With the polling date of November 7 nearing for the Mizoram assembly elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress are headed for a close contest.
In the last assembly election held on November 28, 2018, MNF won with a clear majority of 26 seats out of 40 while ZPM and Congress secured 8 and 5 seats each.
19 out of the 40 assembly seats had seen candidates winning with less than 100 votes margin. Here is a look at the candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in the last election:
MNF's Tawnluia who contested from Tuivawl won with a margin of 3 votes ( margin percentage - 0 per cent ). He secured 5,207 votes out of the total 13,159.
MNF's C Lalmuanpuia who contested from Aizawl North-Iii won with a margin of 434 votes ( margin percentage - 3 per cent ). He secured 5,166 votes out of the total 14,624.
IND's Lalchhuanthanga who contested from Aizawl South Ii won with a margin of 179 votes ( margin percentage - 0.9 per cent ). He secured 7,294 votes out of the total 19,418.
MNF's Ramthanmawia who contested from East Tuipui won with a margin of 587 votes ( margin percentage - 5 per cent ). He secured 4384 votes out of the total 11,725.
INC's Lalrindika Ralte who contested fromHachhek won with a margin of 366 votes ( margin percentage - 2 per cent ). He secured 6202 votes out of the total 18,362.
MNF's Lalchamliana who contested from Hrangturzo won with a margin of 757 votes ( margin percentage - 5.9 per cent ). He secured 4572 votes out of the total 12,786.
MNF's K. Lalrinliana who contested from Kolasib won with a margin of 279 votes ( margin percentage - 1.6 per cent ). He secured 5940 votes out of the total 17,705.
MNF's H. Biakzaua, who contested from Lawngtlai East, won with a margin of 944 votes ( margin percentage - 5.3 per cent ). He secured 8656 votes out of the total 17,827.
INC's C Ngunlianchunga, who contested from Lawngtlai West, won with a margin of 795 votes ( margin percentage - 3.7 per cent ). He secured 10,678 votes out of the total 21,711.
MNF's Lawmawma Tochhawng, who contested, from Lunglei East won with a margin of 72 votes ( margin percentage - 0.6 per cent ). He secured 4063 votes out of the total 12,295.
MNF's Vanlaltanpuia contested from Lunglei North and won with a margin of 395 votes ( margin percentage - 2.8 per cent ). He secured 5,022 votes out of the total 14,181.
MNF's C.Lalrinsanga contested from Lunglei West and won with a margin of 77 votes ( margin percentage - 0.7 per cent ). He secured 4,093 votes out of the total 11,838.
MNF's H. Lalzirliana contested from Mamit and won with a margin of 407 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 6,874 votes out of the total 19,236.
INC's K T Rokhaw, who contested from Palak, won with a margin of 844 votes ( margin percentage - 5.8 per cent ). He secured 5,492 votes out of the total 14,630.
IND's Lalduhoma, who contested from Serchhip, won with a margin of 410 votes ( margin percentage - 2.6 per cent ). He secured 5,481 votes out of the total 15,502.
MNF's Lalrinsanga Ralte contested from Serlui won with a margin of 927 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 61,228 votes out of the total 15,921.
MNF's R Lalzirliana who contested from Tawi won with a margin of 184 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,940 votes out of the total 13,186.
MNF's Tawnluia contested from Tuichang won with a margin of 739 votes (margin percentage - 5.7 per cent ). He secured 5,146 votes out of the total 12,995.
Independent candidate Andrew H Thangliana contested from Tuirial and won with a margin of 204 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,387 votes out of the total 14,184.
(Based on IndiaVotes data)