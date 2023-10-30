Candidates who won by less than 1,000 votes margin in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

MNF's Tawnluia who contested from Tuivawl won with a margin of 3 votes ( margin percentage - 0 per cent ). He secured 5,207 votes out of the total 13,159.

MNF's C Lalmuanpuia who contested from Aizawl North-Iii won with a margin of 434 votes ( margin percentage - 3 per cent ). He secured 5,166 votes out of the total 14,624.

IND's Lalchhuanthanga who contested from Aizawl South Ii won with a margin of 179 votes ( margin percentage - 0.9 per cent ). He secured 7,294 votes out of the total 19,418.

MNF's Ramthanmawia who contested from East Tuipui won with a margin of 587 votes ( margin percentage - 5 per cent ). He secured 4384 votes out of the total 11,725.

INC's Lalrindika Ralte who contested fromHachhek won with a margin of 366 votes ( margin percentage - 2 per cent ). He secured 6202 votes out of the total 18,362.

MNF's Lalchamliana who contested from Hrangturzo won with a margin of 757 votes ( margin percentage - 5.9 per cent ). He secured 4572 votes out of the total 12,786.

MNF's K. Lalrinliana who contested from Kolasib won with a margin of 279 votes ( margin percentage - 1.6 per cent ). He secured 5940 votes out of the total 17,705.

MNF's H. Biakzaua, who contested from Lawngtlai East, won with a margin of 944 votes ( margin percentage - 5.3 per cent ). He secured 8656 votes out of the total 17,827.

INC's C Ngunlianchunga, who contested from Lawngtlai West, won with a margin of 795 votes ( margin percentage - 3.7 per cent ). He secured 10,678 votes out of the total 21,711.

MNF's Lawmawma Tochhawng, who contested, from Lunglei East won with a margin of 72 votes ( margin percentage - 0.6 per cent ). He secured 4063 votes out of the total 12,295.

MNF's Vanlaltanpuia contested from Lunglei North and won with a margin of 395 votes ( margin percentage - 2.8 per cent ). He secured 5,022 votes out of the total 14,181.

MNF's C.Lalrinsanga contested from Lunglei West and won with a margin of 77 votes ( margin percentage - 0.7 per cent ). He secured 4,093 votes out of the total 11,838.

MNF's H. Lalzirliana contested from Mamit and won with a margin of 407 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 6,874 votes out of the total 19,236.

INC's K T Rokhaw, who contested from Palak, won with a margin of 844 votes ( margin percentage - 5.8 per cent ). He secured 5,492 votes out of the total 14,630.

IND's Lalduhoma, who contested from Serchhip, won with a margin of 410 votes ( margin percentage - 2.6 per cent ). He secured 5,481 votes out of the total 15,502.

MNF's Lalrinsanga Ralte contested from Serlui won with a margin of 927 votes ( margin percentage - 2.1 per cent ). He secured 61,228 votes out of the total 15,921.

MNF's R Lalzirliana who contested from Tawi won with a margin of 184 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,940 votes out of the total 13,186.

MNF's Tawnluia contested from Tuichang won with a margin of 739 votes (margin percentage - 5.7 per cent ). He secured 5,146 votes out of the total 12,995.

Independent candidate Andrew H Thangliana contested from Tuirial and won with a margin of 204 votes ( margin percentage - 1.4 per cent ). He secured 4,387 votes out of the total 14,184.

(Based on IndiaVotes data)