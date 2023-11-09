Candidates who won by the highest margin of votes in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections

In the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged with a significant victory, securing 26 out of 40 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent.
This election marked a pivotal shift as it was the first time the Indian National Congress did not hold any government in the states of Northeast India.
The MNF had people winning by large numbers, like Zoramthanga in Aizawl East I who won by a margin of 2,504 (19,488 votes).
Aizawl West II, Lalruatkima won by a margin of 2,720 (16,836 votes), making it clear that the MNF was the favourite in the state.
K. Pachhunga in Lunglei South beat his Congress opponent by a margin of 2,441 (14,461 votes).
The Indian National Congress (INC) won five seats, with Nihar Kanti Chakma from West Tuipui having their biggest win by a margin of 2,385 (12,847 votes).
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a smaller regional party, also did well and got eight seats. They didn't win by as much as the MNF or Congress, but they still showed they're becoming more popular.
The results of the 2018 election showed that local parties in Mizoram have a lot of support, with the MNF winning a lot of seats and by large numbers.
