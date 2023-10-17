Congress releases Mizoram manifesto; promises LPG cylinders at Rs 750, old age pension, health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh

"To enable farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities, the Congress government will establish young Mizo entrepreneurs Program (YmElevate) with Startup Funding provisions and target of creating one lakh jobs for Mizo youths," the document added.

It said the families not having regular government employees will be covered by the health insurance scheme with cover up to Rs 15 lakh for cashless treatment.

"For assisting patients undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious ailments, the government will make Budget Provision for Rs. five crores every year. The Congress government will give an Old Age Pension of Rs 2,000 per month under the Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme. It will also give subsidised LPG gas at Rs 750/- per cylinder to AAY and PHH card holders and Women headed families," the manifesto stated.

It also promised that assistance to widows and the differently-abled under the National Social Assistance Program shall be enhanced to Rs 2,000 per month.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Lunglei, Rahul Gandhi said Congress, if it comes back to power in Mizoram, would introduce the social security schemes being implemented by the Congress governments in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Gandhi alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front failed to improve infrastructure, provide jobs and check the serious problems like drug abuse.

The elections for 40 member Assembly in Mizoram is scheduled on November 7. Although the elections are projected as a fight between the ruling MNF and another regional party, Zoram People's Movement, Gandhi exuded confidence that Congress would come back to power. The MNF had wrested power from Congress in the 2018 elections.