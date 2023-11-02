Constituencies that voted out MNF in 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections

With the polls to elect members to the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly set to take place on November 7, all eyes are on the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) to see if the party will retain power in the northeastern state. The other parties in the fray include BJP and Congress, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged as the strongest opponent out of the lot.
Here is a look at all the constituencies that voted out MNF in the previous assembly elections.
Credit: IndiaVotes
Congress’s Nihar Kanti Chakma from West Tuipui seat won with a total of 5,943 votes and a margin of 2,385 votes. MNF’s F Robert Hmingthansanga managed to secure only 3,243 votes.
Independent candidate from Aizawl North - Ii constituency, Vanlalthlana, won with a total of 7,775 votes and by a margin of 1,801 votes as compared to MNF’s candidate Laltlanzova Khiangte, who won 5,974 votes.
BJP’s Buddha Dhan Chakma from the Tuichawng seat secured 11,419 votes. He won with a margin of 1,594 votes against MNF’s Rasik Mohan Chakma who got only 9,825 votes.
From Thorang constituency, Congress’s Zodintluanga Ralte won with a total of 4,499 votes and a margin of 1,240 votes. MNF’s R Rohmingliana managed to bag only 3,259 votes.
Independent candidate Lalduhoma representing the Aizawl West I seat bagged a total of 7,889 votes. He won with a margin of 1,060 votes against MNF’s K Sangthuama who secured 6,829 votes.
From the Aizawl South I seat, Independent candidate C Lalsawivunga won with 6,808 votes and a margin of 1,049 votes against MNF’s K Liantlinga who secured only 5,759 votes.
Independent candidate V L Zaithanzama from Aizawl West Iii won with 6,934 votes as compared to 5,908 votes by MNF’s Vanlalzawma.
Representing the Palak seat, K T Rokhaw from Congress won with 5,492 votes. MNF candidate M Chakhu bagged only 4,648 votes.
Representing Lawngtlai West seat, C Ngunlianchunga of Congress won 10,678 votes while the MNF candidate C Ramhluna won 9,883 votes.
Independent candidate Lalduhoma from Serchhip won with 5,481 votes against MNF’s C Lalramzauva who won only 4,313 votes.
From the Hachhek seat, Lalrindika Ralte of Congress secured 6,202 votes while MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo managed to secure only 5,836 votes.
Independent candidate Andrew H Thangliana representing the Tuirial seat bagged 4,387 votes against MNF candidate Sailothanga Sailo who got 4,183 votes.
From the Aizawl South Ii constituency, Independent candidate Lalchhuanthanga won with a margin of 179 votes against MNF’s Denghmingthanga.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
(Based on IndiaVotes data)